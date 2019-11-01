Man arrested after harassing gay couple who lived across street, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - The Ormond Beach Police Department arrested a man who officers said was harassing a gay couple who moved in across the street at a mobile home park.
The couple told officers there has been an ongoing issue with their neighbor, Tjay Laferrara, 49.
The couple said while they were walking their dog and returning home, Laferrara crossed the street and yelled obscenities at them.
The couple said Laferrara told them he would "beat their ass" and they believed he was going to hit them.
The couple said they called police and Laferrara went back to his home.
A witness said she heard Laferrara yelling at the couple. She told officers she did not hear what was said but that Laferrara did walk up to them and was yelling at them.
The woman also said there has been an ongoing issue with Laferrara yelling at the couple due to their sexual orientation.
According to the couple, this is the fourth incident where Laferrara yelled homosexual slurs at them, but only two of those incidents were reported.
Laferrara was arrested and faces charges of stalking/harassing and assault/intentional threat to do violence.
