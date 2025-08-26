Man arrested after hit-and-run crash that killed 5-year-old girl in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando said a man was arrested after a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 5-year-old girl.

Officials said Yosefi Arabu was arrested Monday by officers with the Orlando Police Department and agents with the U.S. Marshals Service.

Police said his arrest is linked to a crash that occurred on Nov.11, 2023, on N. Orange Blossom Trail, involving a 2016 silver Mercedes C300 and a 2016 white Nissan Pathfinder.

The crash resulted in the death of 5-year-old Aiyanna McCoy, who was ejected from the Pathfinder and later died at a local hospital.

Investigators said the occupants of the Mercedes fled the scene after the crash, which led to a lengthy investigation by the Orlando Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit.

Arabu faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash with death, and several counts of driving without a valid license resulting in death or serious injury.

Additional charges against Arabu include tampering with physical evidence, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, and reckless driving resulting in damage to person or property, police said.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

