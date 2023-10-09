Man arrested after road rage, stabbing incident in Deltona, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. — A man is in jail after a case of road rage that escalated outside a Deltona Walmart, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said after the incident on State Road 415, Blist Rogers followed another driver to the store’s parking lot on Saturday.

They said Rogers opened the man’s car door, tried to grab his phone, and then punched him several times in the face.

As he was being attacked, the other driver grabbed a small knife for protection and cut Rogers’ arm, according to sheriff’s investigators.

Rogers was treated at a hospital and later booked into the Seminole County Jail, VCSO said.

He faces charges of burglary with battery and robbery by sudden snatching.

Rogers is expected to go before a judge for his initial court appearance Monday afternoon.

