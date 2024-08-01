Man arrested after stabbing another man in the back at Cocoa bar, police say

COCOA, Fla. — Investigators in Brevard County a stabbing at a bar in the Cocoa Village area.

Police say Jeremy Moore stabbed a man from behind at the Dirty Oar bar in Cocoa.

The victim says he hit Moore in defense and got away.

Watch: Only on 9: Victim of Ocala laundromat explosion speaks out

Officers searched for Moore and later found him hiding under the Lee Wenner bridge.

Investigators said Moore claims he doesn’t remember what happened.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group