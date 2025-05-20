Man arrested after stabbing victim 11 times in Volusia County neighborhood, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A New Smyrna Beach man is in jail after he was accused of stabbing a man 11 times.

A deputy in Volusia County was able to help that man as he was bleeding on the road.

It happened on Sunday in a neighborhood near the Winn-Dixie on State Road 44.

Investigators say Corey Cotton was near the crime scene when he was arrested.

Deputies said they found a folding knife with blood on it in Cotton’s pocket.

Cotton is currently facing a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

