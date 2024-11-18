Man arrested after tent was set on fire, injuring man and woman

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested after a man and woman were hurt in a fire.

The fire was reported on Nov.11 around 2:40 a.m. in a wooded area at 555 N. John Young Parkway, near a Greyhound bus station.

Deputies said a man and woman in their 20s were seriously hurt after a tent they were inside was “intentionally set on fire.”

Deputies said Daniel Clair Marriott, 48, was arrested on two charges of attempted first-degree murder.

Marriott was arrested in Seminole County and is currently being held in Seminole County Jail.

