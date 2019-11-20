Man arrested in New Hampshire in connection with downtown Orlando skateboard attack

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police have arrested one of the men accusing of attacking another man with a skateboard in downtown Orlando.
Blayne Patterson, 23, was arrested in New Hampshire for aggravated battery in connection with the incident.
Officials said the attack started after two people bumped into each other outside a parking garage near Magnolia Avenue and Pine Street. Police said two others jumped into the fight and struck the victim with their skateboard more than 10 times.
Police released video of the brawl in August, hoping someone knew the skateboard wielders.
The two other attackers have been identified as Rafael Pomales-Quinones and Garrett Detrick. Court records show the two turned themselves in.
Police said the victim suffered a concussion and a broken nose as a result of the attack.
Officials arrested Patterson in New Hampshire because he had moved there since the attack.
Patterson has since posted bond.
