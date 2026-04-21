Hialeah man pleads guilty after 400 pound cannabis bust

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Hialeah man has pleaded guilty in federal court after investigators said they found nearly 300 pounds of marijuana and five firearms tied to a drug trafficking operation in Jacksonville.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, Jose Ruben Curet Villa, 41, admitted to possessing with intent to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana and possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Federal prosecutors said Curet Villa faces a minimum sentence of 40 years in prison and up to life. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Court records show investigators began looking into the case in 2024 after authorities learned Curet Villa and others were operating temporary marijuana “pop-up shops” at five locations in Jacksonville.

Officials said a confidential informant made controlled marijuana purchases at two of those locations.

During searches carried out in November 2024, agents said they recovered a money counter, vacuum sealers, plastic bags, scales, cash, five firearms, including one reported stolen, ammunition and more than 298 pounds of marijuana from locations tied to the operation.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Federal prosecutors said the case is being handled under a broader Department of Justice initiative targeting organized drug trafficking and related violent crime.

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