Man accused of going over 100 mph on Orange County road arrested

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested for excessive speeding on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

According to the affidavit, an Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy was traveling eastbound on SR-408.

According to the deputy, he was traveling on the expressway when he noticed a vehicle in the distance closing in at a high speed.

As the vehicle passed the deputy, the radar showed it traveling 103 mph in a 60 mph zone.

The deputy performed a traffic stop, detained 24-year-old Delano Oshane Steele, and charged him with excessive speeding and failure to signal lane changes.

