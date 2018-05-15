Man arrested, wanted to target 'sexy boys,' Ocoee police say

OCOEE, Fla. - Police in Ocoee have arrested a 19-year-old man they said planned to target “sexy boys” at an elementary school, investigators said.
Kristopher Oswald II was arrested Monday after he posted on Snapchat he was planning on targeting an elementary school where he saw the boys and was going to choose one, police said.
Police found Oswald sitting in his car at a local park, but police did not release the location of the park.
Police said they have reason to believe Oswald has targeted juveniles in the past.
He has known ties in Davenport, Clermont, Kissimmee, Gotha and Ocoee.
Oswald faces charges of conspiracy to commit sexual battery.
Contact the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160 if you have any information about Oswald.
No other information has been released.
