Man charged after instigating school fight with son, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Flagler County father is facing charges after a cellphone video captured a schoolyard brawl, which deputies believe he helped instigate.
The video released by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office shows the students fighting outside Indian Trails Middle School on Monday afternoon.
Deputies said 34-year-old Anthony Gardiner is seen instigating the fight between his 14-year-old son and another 14-year-old boy.
Gardiner can be heard in the video saying, "He ain't scared of (expletive).”
Deputies said the teenagers got into a fight earlier this month when the other student got the better of the man's son.
In the video, Gardiner's son walks toward the other student and the student shoved him as they began to fight.
When the other student appears to be getting the better of Gardiner's son, Gardiner shoves the student off his son and the fight ends.
Parents stepped in to break up the fight as they yelled at Gardiner to stop.
He's now facing battery and disorderly conduct charges in connection to the fight.
Deputies do not expect the boys involved in the fight to face any charges.
