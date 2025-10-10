Man charged in DUI crash that killed longtime local radio hosts

OCALA, Fla. — An Ocala man is in custody following a fatal crash that killed two Marion County radio hosts.

The crash happened on July 17 on State Road 200 near Southwest 103rd Street Road.

The crash claimed the lives of Larry Whitler and Robin MacBlane, who were well-known for hosting a morning show on 96.3 for nearly two decades.

Christopher Cheatham, 52, now faces two counts of DUI manslaughter.

Cheatham is currently held without bond at the Marion County Jail.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group