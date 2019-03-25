  • Man charged with attempted homicide after running woman over with car, Oviedo police say

    By: Christopher Boyce

    OVIEDO, Fla. - A Sanford man is facing charges of attempted homicide after police said he ran a woman over in the parking lot of an Oviedo middle school.

    Witnesses said 44-year-old Terrence Moore got into a physical altercation with the woman in the parking lot of Lawton Chiles Middle School before getting into his Jeep and attempting to run the woman and another man over. 

    They said the man dodged the car, but the woman and two nearby cars were hit.

    Police said Moore then attempted to run the woman over again before fleeing the scene.

    Officers said security camera footage from the school clearly shows Moore driving the Jeep at the woman twice.

    Police said the woman sustained multiple injuries and was transported to the Oviedo E.R. for treatment. 

    The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday while a dance competition was being held at the school.

    Police said Moore is also facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a crash, and battery.

    Moore is being held without bail.

    This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

