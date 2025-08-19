Man charged with sexually attacking woman on Seminole Wekiva Trail

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man in connection to Monday’s attack at Seminole Wekiva Trail.

Patrick Gamache, 20, is charged with sexual assault/battery and booked into the county jail.

Deputies say he rode an electric scooter when he approached a woman, then dragged her. A nearby person heard her cries for help and called 911.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group