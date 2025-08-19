Local

Suspect in custody after woman sexually attacked on Seminole Wekiva Trail, deputies say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Seminole County said a man is in custody after a sexual battery on the Seminole Wekiva Trail.

Detectives said the attack happened around 4 p.m. on Monday.

A woman on the trail was approached by a man she did not know who was on an electric scooter when he attacked her, deputies said.

Investigators said the man dragged the victim, but a nearby citizen heard her cries for help and called 911.

