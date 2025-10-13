Man convicted of killing 6-year-old girl in Brevard County faces execution next month

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a death warrant for Bryan Jennings, who was convicted of the 1979 kidnapping and murder of six-year-old Rebecca Kunash in Brevard County.

Jennings’ execution is scheduled for Nov. 13, which would mark the 16th execution in Florida this year.

Jennings’ execution would double the previous record for executions in a year in Florida.

The execution of Jennings is part of a significant increase in the number of executions carried out in Florida this year.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group