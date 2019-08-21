0 Man convicted of killing 3 family members explains his love for Bulgarian webcam girl in jail calls

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A man convicted of killing his parents and brother in a dispute involving $200,000 he spent on a Bulgarian webcam girl claimed to be in love with her in newly released jailhouse calls.

Grant Amato explained to his only jail visitor that he fell in love with "Silvie" from the moment he first interacted with her.

"That was the first time I ever went to a website like that and the first girl I met I just kind of fell in love at first sight," Amato said during the call.

Amato explained to a man documenting the case during a July visit that he would spend four hours a night interacting with Silvie. He said private messaging then turned into direct messages on Twitter and would later turn into exchanging phone numbers. Amato said he even paid to Skype with the woman.

"We were acting like a couple of high schoolers, like falling in love cause we were talking on the phone all the time," said Amato. "It's juvenile to spend that much time together, but then she would rationalize that -- 'Well, we don't get to physically see (each other).'"

Amato claims the photos and selfies of Silvie found on his USB drive and shown to the jury during the trial were only sent to him and nobody else in the chat room.

Amato said he continued to talk to Silvie even after his parents contacted her and told her Amato wasn't who he said he was.

"Even after all that happened, she still said she loved the aspect about me," Amato said.

Amato also said during that jail interview that he wanted to get kicked out of the house so he could relieve stress on his parents and brother.

He is currently in the process of appealing his conviction.

