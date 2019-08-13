Judge sentences man convicted of killing family members to life in prison without parole

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A judge has sentenced a man convicted of killing his parents and brother to life in prison without the possibility of parole following a jury's verdict.
Grant Amato was convicted late last month of killing his parents, Chad and Margaret Amato, and his brother Cody Amato over a dispute involving a Bulgarian web cam girl.
The state called three witnesses Monday morning who gave impact statements to the jury.
Amato's defense attorneys said that Amato maintains he didn't kill his parents and brother despite his July jury verdict.
Prosecutors said they respect the jury's decision, although they felt Amato should have received the death penalty.
The webcam girl who officials said Amato spent over $200,000 on was never reached to testify.
