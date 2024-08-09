Man dead after shooting in Orange County, offcials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff’s office responded to a shooting on Lake Underhill Road Friday at around 9 a.m.

As deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 40s who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to sheriff’s.

All parties who were involved remained on the scene with deputies.

The shooting incident is under investigation.

