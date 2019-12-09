Man dies after Sunday night shooting in DeBary, deputies say

DEBARY, Fla. - A man has died and deputies are trying to find answers after a Sunday night shooting in DeBary, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the victim was shot around 7:15 p.m. on East Highbanks Road near Enterprise Road.
Related Headlines
Officials have not said what led to the shooting but did say all parties involved are being interviewed.
No other information was released by deputies.
RIGHT NOW: Highbanks Road is blocked off at Enterprise Road in DeBary as the sheriff's office investigates. Tune in to @WFTV at 10 and 11 when I'll be live with the latest updates. https://t.co/bNIN6GLcHA pic.twitter.com/xiBd0W5FGa— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) December 9, 2019
Detectives are on scene of a fatal shooting, 333 E. Highbanks Road, DeBary. An adult male victim is deceased. Shooting was reported shortly after 7:15 p.m. All parties involved are being interviewed now. No further info available at this time; updates as the investigation allows.— Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) December 9, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}