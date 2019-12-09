  • Man dies after Sunday night shooting in DeBary, deputies say

    By: Deanna Allbrittin , James Tutten

    Updated:

    DEBARY, Fla. - A man has died and deputies are trying to find answers after a Sunday night shooting in DeBary, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

    Deputies said the victim was shot around 7:15 p.m. on East Highbanks Road near Enterprise Road.

    Related Headlines

    Officials have not said what led to the shooting but did say all parties involved are being interviewed.

    No other information was released by deputies.

     

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories