Man dies in ejection crash in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man died Sunday night after crashing his SUV near Pierson.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. along US-17 near Nolan Road.

Troopers arrived to find a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder on its roof alongside the roadway.

Investigators believe the driver was heading northbound on US-17 when his SUV traveled off the road and onto the east shoulder.

The SUV then traveled back across the roadway and onto the southbound travel lane before rotating and eventually overturning, troopers said.

FHP said the driver was ejected in the process and became trapped underneath the SUV, which came to rest on the east shoulder of the road.

The driver died at the crash scene. An agency press release noted he was not wearing a seatbelt.

FHP did not release the man’s name, but said he was a resident of De Leon Springs, age 55.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group