  • Man dies in shooting at Orlando apartment complex

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was fatally shot Friday evening during a fight at an apartment complex, the Orlando Police Department said.

    Police were called shortly before 9 p.m. to the Venetian Place apartments near South Semoran Boulevard and Pershing Avenue, Orlando police Lt. Jay Draisin said.

    Related Headlines

    Watch: Sanford police seek to land criminals on national TV

    "The victim of the shooting has passed away at the hospital," Draisin said.

    Investigators said they detained the gunman.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates to this developing story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man dies in shooting at Orlando apartment complex

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Dragon float catches fire during parade at Disney's Magic Kingdom

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: FDOT knew of 17 structural cracks on I-4 support beam as early…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother's Day 2018: Which restaurants offer moms deals or freebies?

  • Headline Goes Here

    FWC captures, kills bear that attacked dogs, totaled SUV