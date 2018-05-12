Man dies in shooting at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was fatally shot Friday evening during a fight at an apartment complex, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police were called shortly before 9 p.m. to the Venetian Place apartments near South Semoran Boulevard and Pershing Avenue, Orlando police Lt. Jay Draisin said.
"The victim of the shooting has passed away at the hospital," Draisin said.
Investigators said they detained the gunman.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
