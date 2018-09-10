Man drowns while swimming in New Smyrna Beach amid rip current warning, officials say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A man drowned Sunday while swimming in New Smyrna Beach, Volusia County Beach Safety officials said.
Related Headlines
Lifeguards pulled an unresponsive man from the water at about 12:30 p.m., authorities said. Lifeguards performed life-saving efforts before he was taken to a hospital, where he died, officials said.
The man was identified as Steven Kolaczewshi, 64, of Edgewater.
Beach Safety officials said they flew the red flag Sunday, warning swimmers of rip currents. Officials said in a news release that 13 victims were rescued from the ocean.
"We transported two victims to local hospitals with various impact injuries after they were driven into the sand bar by large waves. One experienced a fractured arm and the other was treated for neck and back injuries,” Volusia County Beach Safety Captain Andrew Ethridge said in a news release.
Beach safety officials said they expect surf conditions to worsen this week as Hurricane Florence approaches the U.S. coastline.
“We expect the surf to build over the next few days and into the latter part of the week. With the larger surf we expect an elevated risk of rip currents,” Ethridge said. “Please be mindful of these conditions if you plan on coming to the beach.”
East coast beach conditions: Wave heights & winds
Know before you go. Check the back of the lifeguard tower for important information about rip current activity and threat level. And always swim in front of a staffed lifeguard tower. pic.twitter.com/YFiIqfdvLi— Volusia Beaches (@VolusiaBeach) September 8, 2018
Flags are used to identify different surf and current conditions. Make sure you know what they mean. Stay safe this weekend and always swim in front of a staffed lifeguard tower. pic.twitter.com/ROvJlnzZcq— Volusia Beaches (@VolusiaBeach) September 7, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}