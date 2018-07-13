0 Man exposes himself to people at UCF; Third suspicious incident reported this week

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - UCF Police are investigating an indecent exposure incident – the third suspicious incident to happen on the campus this week.

According to police, someone exposed himself Thursday afternoon around 5:15 p.m. near the intramural fields by the Recreation and Wellness Center. Multiple people saw the incident, police said.

Afterward, the man fled campus through Research Park. Witnesses told police the man was in his late 20s or mid-30s, white, possibly with a heavier midsection, and was wearing a white shirt, light blue jacket and long, dark pants. He may have fled campus in a dark gray sedan with tinted windows.

The indecent exposure incident is the third suspicious incident to be reported this week.

On Sunday morning, a woman reported that she was groped from behind on campus near the Mathematical Sciences Building. She told police she struck the assailant and then ran away, using an emergency call box for help.

The woman, who is not a UCF student and who lives out of state, is not cooperating with police, investigators said. Police said there is a lack of independent information that corroborates her report, so detectives will soon close the case.

Then early Tuesday morning, two women reported that a man in a gray or silver Hyundai followed them onto campus from a McDonald’s on Alafaya Trail to Garage E and committed a sex act in front of them, according to UCF police.

Police did not elaborate on what the man did. The man fled campus as the women called authorities, according to UCF police. Officers responded within minutes, but they were unable to locate the man, police said.

The women described the man in Tuesday's incident as a thin, white, in his mid-20s and about 5 foot 7 inches tall with shaggy hair. The man was wearing a black hat, a black shirt and khaki shorts, police said.

At this point, UCF police do not believe any of the incidents involved the same suspect.

"The fact that we've had three reports of this nature in less than a week is highly unusual," UCF Police said in a statement on Twitter.

Anyone with information is asked to call 407-823-5555 or CRIMELINE at 800-423-8477. You can also leave a tip online at https://crimeline.org. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

