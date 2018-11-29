0 Man exposes himself to woman in UCF parking garage, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies said they are investigating another lewd act inside a parking garage at the University of Central Florida.

Deputies said it happened in the parking garage at the Plaza on University apartments on Alafaya Trail and University Boulevard.

Witness Megan Scavo told deputies she saw a man touching himself inappropriately between two cars as she left the garage Thursday morning.

The witness, Megan Scavo, said she had just left to get coffee when she saw the man with his pants around his ankles.

“I looked at him and he just kept going, didn't really care,” she said. “I pulled up and I kind of slowed down and then I realized his pants were on the ground.”

The complex sits right across from the UCF campus where lewd acts and parking garages have been a problem for years.

“They had deputies over within minutes. And as soon as the deputies arrived, they told me he took a run for it towards the stairs but they were able to catch him,” she said.

Scavo said she was asked to sit in a deputy's cruiser and pass by the suspect to try and identify him.

She said he mostly matched the description she gave UCF police.

“This has been going on since 2015 and if it's the same guy that will really solve a lot of the cases,” said Scavo.

Seminole County deputies investigated a similar incident about a month ago where a man climbed onto the hood of a woman’s car while masturbating.

It’s not the yet known if the cases are related.



DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2018 Cox Media Group.