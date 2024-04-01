Local

Man fires gun in self defense outside DeLand gentlemen’s club, deputies say

By WFTV.com News Staff

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators say a man is behind bars in Volusia County following an argument outside a nightclub early Monday.

Deputies responded to Dixie’s Gentlemen’s Club along US-17 near DeLand shortly before 2 a.m.

They ended up arresting Jared Collins, 25, on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Detectives said Collins pulled a gun on another man outside the nightclub, and believe that man fired a shot at Collins’ vehicle in self-defense.

The man who fired the gun is not facing any charges at this point, according to Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they have also charged Collins with violation of pre-trial conditions related to a prior arrest for dating violence.

No one was hurt in Monday’s incident.

