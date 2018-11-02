  • Man found dead, pinned under dump trailer at Orange County work site

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was found dead at a job site near the Orange County landfill Friday, authorities said. 

    The man had been missing for about an hour at the work site on Young Pine Road. 

    He was found underneath a dump trailer, Orange County Fire Rescue officials said. 

    He died at the scene. 

    No other details were released. 

