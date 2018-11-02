Man found dead, pinned under dump trailer at Orange County work site

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was found dead at a job site near the Orange County landfill Friday, authorities said.
The man had been missing for about an hour at the work site on Young Pine Road.
He was found underneath a dump trailer, Orange County Fire Rescue officials said.
He died at the scene.
No other details were released.
Stay with wftv.com and follow reporter Cierra Putnam for updates.
.@OCFireRescue confirms there was a fatality at a work site on Young Pine Rd. They responded and found a man pinned by a truck he sadly died on site from his injuries @WFTV pic.twitter.com/gjCS3PMcul— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) November 2, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}