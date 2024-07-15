Man found shot to death in parking lot in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police in Melbourne are investigating after a man was found shot to death overnight.

Officers said the deadly shooting happened around 11:16 p.m. in the parking lot at Mugs Pub on Sarno Road.

Police said they found a man who had been shot and was unresponsive.

First responders attempted to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are calling the shooting a homicide investigation and said it does not appear to be random.

Police have not identified the victim or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731 or Central Florida Crimeline 1-800-423-TIPS (8477.)

