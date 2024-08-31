Man found unresponsive at theme park pool dies, deputies say

ORANGE COUNY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a man who was found unresponsive in a pool at Discovery Cove theme park pool has died.

OCSO said on Saturday at 11:10 a.m., deputies responded to Discovery Cove regarding a man in his 60s found unresponsive in a pool.

Deputies said he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The Sheriff’s Office said this is still an active and ongoing investigation.

Channel 9 has reached out to Discovery Cover for comment.

