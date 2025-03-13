Man hit near St. Cloud marks second deadly crash on stretch of US-192

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are investigating a crash that killed a man along US-192 near St. Cloud.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday near Druid Way.

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of an Acura collided with a man who was trying to cross the road from the center median to the eastbound shoulder.

Investigators said the man was not walking within a marked crosswalk.

Troopers also said debris from the initial crash stuck an unmarked deputy’s patrol car that was traveling directly behind the Acura.

Neither driver was hurt.

The pedestrian died at the crash site.

FHP said the medical examiner’s office is working to identify him.

Wednesday’s crash was the second deadly collision along this stretch of US-192 in just over a week’s time.

On March 4, a 16-year-old motorcyclist died after troopers said he pulled out of a subdivision at Botanic Boulevard and into the path of a car on US-192.

