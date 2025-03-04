Local

Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down stretch of US-192 in Osceola County

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
FILE IMAGE: FHP patrol vehicle with lights A motorcyclist died in crash near St. Cloud early Tuesday, according to troopers. (Florida Highway Patrol/Florida Highway Patrol)
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are investigating a deadly crash near St. Cloud.

It happened Tuesday around 1:20 a.m. at Botanic Boulevard and US-192, also known as Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

The crash involved a Suzuki motorcycle and a Toyota Corolla sedan, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the motorcyclist died at the crash site.

FHP has not yet identified that person.

The driver of the car was not hurt, troopers said.

As of 7 a.m., the eastbound lanes along this stretch of US-192 remain blocked as FHP investigates the crash.

