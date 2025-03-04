Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down stretch of US-192 in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are investigating a deadly crash near St. Cloud.

It happened Tuesday around 1:20 a.m. at Botanic Boulevard and US-192, also known as Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

The crash involved a Suzuki motorcycle and a Toyota Corolla sedan, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the motorcyclist died at the crash site.

FHP has not yet identified that person.

The driver of the car was not hurt, troopers said.

As of 7 a.m., the eastbound lanes along this stretch of US-192 remain blocked as FHP investigates the crash.

Channel 9′s Alexa Lorenzo is monitoring traffic in the area and you can watch her live updates on Eyewitness News This Morning.

Osceola County Traffic Alert:

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 192 east of Old Melbourne Highway are currently blocked due to a fatal traffic crash. Drivers need to use caution in the area and find an alternate route. #StCloud pic.twitter.com/W9sCfob7oW — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) March 4, 2025

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group