Man in custody in connection to fatal Parramore shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - One man is in custody in connection to a shooting where a man was found dead in a Parramore driveway early Saturday morning.
Willie Griffin Jr., 30, is accused of shooting 33-year-old Antoine Davis just after 4 a.m. Saturday on Randall Street near Westmoreland Drive.
Related Headlines
Family and friends are looking for answers, as they said the two used to be friends.
TRENDING NOW:
- Construction workers find body of motorcyclist morning after crash, FHP says
- Body found buried in backyard of home near Universal Orlando
- Notre Dame Cathedral fire: 'Entire fire is out,' official says; organ saved
- VIDEO: Notre Dame Cathedral catches fire
"I got nobody out here with me now," said Davis' brother Deshawn Jones. "I'mt out here alone."
Davis was taking care of his little brother after their mother died recently of cancer.
Davis used crutches to move around after losing his leg in a car accident. He was known as a big Orlando Magic fan who loved to make others smile.
Griffin was previously arrested for robbing and beating up a couple but later had those charges dropped.
He'll go before a judge Thursday and is expected to be denied bond since he is accused of murder.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}