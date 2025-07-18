Man indicted over accused threat toward Florida Pride event

DUNNELLON, Fla. — A federal grand jury has indicted a Dunnellon man after FBI agents said he threatened an LGBTQ+ event in June.

Investigators say Michael Stephen Wilcox posted a Facebook comment for the Goblin Market event that depicted an image of a gun being loaded and the words “can’t expect God to do all the work.”

The comment was allegedly in response to other users who expressed concerns about the potential for violence.

Wilcox’s arraignment is scheduled for July 25.

