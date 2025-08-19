Man repeatedly used sprinklers to soak special needs kids at school bus stop, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County said a man is accused of intentionally spraying special needs children with water as they got on and off their school bus.

Antonio Roman, 61, was arrested by deputies on Sunday on multiple charges, including stalking and battery on disabled victims.

Roman faces four counts of stalking, two counts of battery on a disabled person, and two counts of battery after allegedly using a sprinkler system to harass his neighbors, including two special needs children.

Investigators said Roman used surveillance cameras to track the arrival of a school bus and manually activated his sprinklers twice a day, for over a year, to spray the victims.

Deputies said the father of the victims resorted to wearing swimming attire to protect his children from the water.

Detectives said Roman admitted to being upset about the bus stop’s location, which partially used his driveway for a wheelchair ramp, and acknowledged using the surveillance cameras to time the sprinkler activation.

