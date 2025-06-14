Man reunites with Orange County firefighters who saved his life after motorcycle crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcycle crash victim reunited with the Orange County fire crew that saved him.

Kristopher Baker was riding along Lakeville Road in March when he lost control of his bike. Even though he was wearing a helmet, he was seriously injured.

Crews came to the rescue, giving him fast treatment then flying him to a hospital.

Baker was finally discharged last Thursday and has been recovering at home.

Baker was in a wheelchair when he visited those same firefighters at Station 40 Friday.

“When we run calls like this, this just affirms why we do what we do,” said paramedic Matthew Kleinknick.

Baker’s mother said she bevies the care he received at the crash scene of the crash is the reason he’s still alive today.

