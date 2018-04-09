Man sentenced to 13 years for teen's human trafficking death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man, investigators with the Orlando Police Department said was a recruiter in a human trafficking operation that targeted young girls has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.
Jose Santiago Sotomayor was sentenced Monday morning after taking a plea deal for two counts of human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, among other charges.
The 14-year-old girl died in 2016 after she was sold for sex and given a dangerous mix of drugs to make her forget about having sex with men, police said.
Sotomayor also recruited the 15-year-old sister of the victim, police said.
He, along with three other people, was charged in the case.
Arthur Coleman was sentenced to 15 years in prison last week during a plea deal to the same charges, plus third-degree murder.
The victim’s sister scolded Sotomayor for his actions and he apologized in court.
One of the other suspects, Karla Alsina, will be sentenced Wednesday.
