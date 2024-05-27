Man seriously hurt after airboats collided in Everglades

A man is recovering after two airboats collided in the Everglades over the weekend.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday near the Broward-Collier County line.

First responders said they met the injured man at a fish camp.

They say he had “significant lacerations” to the side of his body.

A helicopter flew the victim to the hospital.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now investigating.

Also in Central Florida, eight people were injured on Friday after an airboat crashed in Osceola County.

