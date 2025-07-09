Man shot by Lake County deputies wouldn’t drop rifle, department says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has revealed more information on what led to deputies shooting a man during a domestic call Tuesday night.

Deputies say they responded to a domestic battery call on Division Street near DeLand shortly after 8 p.m. A woman there said the suspect, Harold Hughes, 62, was drunk and threw a hot coffee pot at her. She was able to get away and call for help.

Deputies say when they went to the home, Hughes walked out holding a rifle and ignored their commands to drop it.

According to the sheriff’s office, he leveled the rifle at the deputies, so they shot him. He is still in HCA Lake Monroe hospital.

No deputies were injured.

The investigation into the deputy-involved shooting will be handled by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, as is standard protocol.

The deputies who fired their service weapons are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group