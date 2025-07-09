1 hurt in deputy-involved shooting near DeLand

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting near DeLand.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the area of Division Street and Fonseca Lane.

LCSO had few details to release about the incident, but said no deputies were hurt.

The agency said early Wednesday that an injured suspect was being treated at a hospital in Sanford.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating this shooting.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said more information will be released Wednesday morning.

