Man shot, killed by deputy at Marion County drug treatment facility

CITRA, Fla. - Deputies and detectives are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting involving a man at a drug treatment facility in Marion County.
The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. at the Phoenix House Rehabilitation Center in Citra, deputies said.
Related Headlines
Deputies were called in reference to a drug offender who just left the facility, which was in violation of his court-mandated parole, investigators said.
Map: 2018 homicides in Marion County
Deputies said as they approached the unidentified white male, he ran into a wooded area behind the property and when approached, he "violently confronted the pursuing deputies," according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
A deputy, who has been on the force 12 years, shot the man, investigators said.
No deputies were injured.
>>> Download the free WFTV news app <<<
No other details have been released.
Investigators with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are at the scene investigating, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.
Watch: A look at recent officer-involved shootings in Central Florida
This is a developing story. Check wftv.com for updates.
The medical examiner’s suv just drove past us, it was leaving the scene.— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) May 24, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}