  • Man shot, killed by deputy at Marion County drug treatment facility

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    CITRA, Fla. - Deputies and detectives are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting involving a man at a drug treatment facility in Marion County.

    The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. at the Phoenix House Rehabilitation Center in Citra, deputies said.

    Deputies were called in reference to a drug offender who just left the facility, which was in violation of his court-mandated parole, investigators said.

    Deputies said as they approached the unidentified white male, he ran into a wooded area behind the property and when approached, he "violently confronted the pursuing deputies," according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

    A deputy, who has been on the force 12 years, shot the man, investigators said.

    No deputies were injured.

    No other details have been released.

    Investigators with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are at the scene investigating, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

    This is a developing story. Check wftv.com for updates.

     

     

