Man shot at Lake Buena Vista hotel

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is in the hospital after deputies said he was shot at a Lake Buena Vista hotel.

Orange County deputies said they responded to Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista on Palm Parkway around 6 a.m. and found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound.

Deputies said he was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the shooter is in custody and the hotel is secure.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

