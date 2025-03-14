Man sought after multiple women assaulted at night in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A search is underway in Altamonte Springs for a man police say has been assaulting women.

Police say a stranger has attacked women in three incidents while they were walking home alone in the dark.

Police say these incidents happened near State Road 436 and Wymore Road between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The attacker is described as a possible white or Hispanic male with dark hair who appears to be in his 20s or 30s. Witnesses said he is approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build. He wore dark clothing and white shoes. In one instance, he reportedly wore a black mask that covered his whole face except his eyes.

Surveillance video was released on Facebook.

Anyone with information or who can identify the man is asked to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

