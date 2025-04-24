Man sought after running over 66-year-old woman with go-kart in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a man who they say intentionally hit woman with a go-kart.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Delvon Thornton, 32, got into an argument with a 66-year-old woman.

They said he drove straight toward her and ran her over.

The victim suffered several wounds to her body and face, including broken teeth.

Delvon Thornton Marion County Sheriff's Office said Thornton ran over a woman on purpose with a go-kart. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MCSO said Thornton has previously been in the Marion County Jail nine times.

He’s now wanted for aggravated battery on a person over age 65.

Investigators are asking any with tips on Thornton’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group