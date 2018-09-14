  • Man sought in slaying of woman in Pine Hills arrested in Tampa, deputies say

    By: Monique Valdes

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The man accused of killing a grandmother in Pine Hills was arrested in Tampa, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. 

    The arrest was made in connection with a separate case involving an aggravated battery. 

    Last month, 41-year-old Denise Hayes was found dead in her home when deputies responded to the neighborhood because her two young grandchildren were wandering alone. 

    The children led deputies inside the home, where Hayes was lying dead by the door. 

    The home had no running water or electricity, deputies said.

    Hayes’ ex-boyfriend, Bobby Lee Story, 52, was identified as a suspect. 

     

     

    Deputies said the couple has a history of domestic violence. 

    It’s still unclear how Hayes died. 

    No other details were released about Story’s arrest. 

