Man stung more than 100 times by bees while trying to save dog in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A man was hospitalized Monday after he was stung more than 100 times by bees as he tried to save his dog from the attack.
"He went out there to save the dog and then the bees stung him," said neighbor Margie Phipps. "He's in the emergency room with 100 bites."
The dog did not survive the attack.
A wildlife expert said most of the bees were hidden in a wall behind an electrical box at a home on Myrtlewood Way in Melbourne. Animal experts said bees are attracted to the heat emitted by electrical boxes.
Animal services estimated there were more than 1,000 bees.
Leo Cross with Florida Wildlife Trappers was called to the scene to capture the bees.
"When one bee stings you, it sets off a pheromone which lets the rest of the hive know there's a problem and it attracts the rest of them in," said Cross.
Cross said he's working to remove the hive.
"Typically, my rule of thumb is: For every bee you see flying outside the hive, there's anywhere from 500 to 1,000 bees inside the hive," Cross said.
The name of the victim has not been released.
