  • Toddler hospitalized after eating methadone in Cape Canaveral home, deputies say

    By: Associated Press , Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A 2-year-old child is recovering Tuesday after eating a prescription opioid, authorities said.

    The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the toddler ingested methadone in a Cape Canaveral home on Arthur Avenue. Narcan was administered at the scene.

    Jacquelyn Donnelly, 28, was arrested and charged with child neglect after the toddler was hospitalized Sunday. Deputies said Donnelly left the methadone within reach of the child.

    Methadone is used to treat pain and heroin addiction.

    Donnelly was booked into jail on $25,000 bail.

