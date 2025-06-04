Man threatens workers with gun inside Ormond Beach restaurant, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Police in Ormond Beach are looking for a man who they say pointed a gun at workers inside a restaurant.

Officers said the incident happened around 9 p.m. on May 6 at 1930 West Granada Boulevard.

Witnesses told law enforcement the man brandished the weapon during an altercation inside the business.

Investigators said one of the people who was threatened with the gun was a juvenile.

No one was hurt in the incident, police said.

Detectives said they are looking for 25-year-old Anthony Rodriguez.

Records show Rodriguez has a warrant out for his arrest on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Ormond Beach Police Department.

