  • Man trapped in carnival ride after industrial accident, firefighters say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue said a man was trapped in a carnival ride Friday evening at 655 N Alafaya Trail.

    Firefighters said the man was freed before they arrived to the scene.

    The man was transported to a hospital as a trauma alert, officials said.

    The man's condition is not known.

    No other details were released.

    This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

