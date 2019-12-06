Man trapped in carnival ride after industrial accident, firefighters say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue said a man was trapped in a carnival ride Friday evening at 655 N Alafaya Trail.
Firefighters said the man was freed before they arrived to the scene.
The man was transported to a hospital as a trauma alert, officials said.
The man's condition is not known.
No other details were released.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
#IndustrialAccident: OCFRD transported one adult/male patient to ORMC as trauma alert after responding to 655 N Alafaya Trail with reports that worker was trapped/pinned in carnival ride. Worker freed prior to arrival. OSHA contacted— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) December 6, 2019
