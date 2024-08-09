VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The 18-year-old Volusia County man accused of selling a gun to a minor that paralyzed a 13-year-old in an accident last month is now facing life in prison for what law enforcement officers are calling a pattern of behavior.

Skylar Snyder’s laundry list of charges began in February when he was still a minor and well before Nathaniel Green’s life changed forever.

Police arrested Snyder and charged him with 13 counts after seeking his arrest for months. They said Snyder would walk around late at night, often between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., putting miles on his phone’s step counter.

Read: Man accused of selling gun involved in 13-year-old’s shooting in custody, police say

His activities were tracked to locations where homeowners reported that their cars had been broken into and guns and ammunition were taken. Occasionally, officers said he was captured on security cameras.

Many times, reports showed, Snyder would take pictures of himself posing with the guns he stole before posting the guns for sale on his Instagram and Snapchat accounts.

In one of those cases, officers said Snyder intentionally ignored texts from his mother telling him his father had been in a bad car crash and was on his way to the hospital.

Skylar Snyder Man walked miles to steal guns to sell to kids, court records show (Nick Papantonis)

Read: Port Orange police seeking teen accused of selling gun involved in 13-year-old boy’s shooting

The February arrest didn’t phase Snyder, who sold two guns and ammunition to an unidentified boy for $800 and some THC oil approximately one week before the accident that paralyzed Green.

Multiple agencies have now investigated Snyder, including the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, which hit the teenager with a first-degree felony charge for breaking into a car and stealing a gun in its jurisdiction. It’s the most serious crime he faces.

At his first appearance Thursday, Snyder repeatedly shook his head when the judge discussed his case and advised that no bond would be granted. He sobbed as he left the courtroom.

In the jail’s parking lot, Snyder’s parents said their son was innocent of all the accusations he faced before getting in their car and heading home.

Read: Deputies charge girlfriend of 16-year-old boy shot to death in Orange County

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group