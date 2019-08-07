Man wanted in connection with 4 Central Florida bank robberies arrested in DeBary

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies said on Wednesday morning they arrested a suspect in a series of bank robberies in DeBary.
Deputies said they arrested Jesse Ayotte, 37, of Land-o'-Lakes, at a Hampton Inn on Sunrise Boulevard. Deputies said they tracked him down after his license plate was detected by a license plate reader in west Volusia County.
Less than 15 minutes later, deputies said they tracked down Ayotte and had him under arrest on warrants out of Volusia and Orange counties.
Ayotte is suspected of robbing a bank July 30 in Deltona, robbing another July 3 in Orange County, and yet another July 20 in Orlando. Deputies said he is also a suspect in an attempted robbery that took place May 30 in Orange County.
Deputies said after comparing video surveillance from each incident, detectives identified Ayotte as the suspect in each of the robberies.
